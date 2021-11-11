Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $1,425,214.44 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AVY stock opened at $222.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $145.35 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.