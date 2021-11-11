Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00.

Shares of ALEC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 616,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,061. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 12.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alector by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,851 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alector by 83.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

