Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells $2,575,000.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,931,185.73.

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00.

AEHR stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.