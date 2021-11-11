Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $5.62. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 280,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,571,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,339,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

