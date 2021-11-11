Ink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,721.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $688,365.95 and approximately $31,721.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,718.15 or 0.07263330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.84 or 0.99966581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00041199 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

