Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%.

INBX opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.31. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.