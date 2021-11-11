Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.30

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.30 and last traded at $100.64, with a volume of 436699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

