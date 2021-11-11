Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

IEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 849,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

