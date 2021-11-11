Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.68 on Monday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

