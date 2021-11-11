Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

