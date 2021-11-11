Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

