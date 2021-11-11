Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

