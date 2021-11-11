ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.
ICFI stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,132. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.67.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
