ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

ICFI stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,132. ICF International has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

