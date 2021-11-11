Icahn Enterprises L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

IEP stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 316.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

