IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

TSE IBG opened at C$13.50 on Monday. IBI Group has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

