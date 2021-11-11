Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $126.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $118.23 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

