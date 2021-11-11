Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 4,091 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.