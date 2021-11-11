Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $299,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.