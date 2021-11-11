Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $299,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

