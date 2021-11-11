Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $228,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $622.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

