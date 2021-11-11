Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

