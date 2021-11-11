IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,970.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.57. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.04.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

