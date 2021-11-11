i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 215,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $710.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

