i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 215,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $710.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.