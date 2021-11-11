Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €615.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €615.00 ($723.53) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €536.50 ($631.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €555.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €505.36. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €407.00 ($478.82) and a 12 month high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.