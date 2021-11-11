HyperDAO Achieves Market Cap of $8.55 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $747,833.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

