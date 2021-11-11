Hyper Finance Trading 56.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $119,290.89 and $29,047.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

