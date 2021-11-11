Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 145,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,432. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyliion stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

