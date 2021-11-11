Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $40.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

