Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

