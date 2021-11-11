Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.89 and traded as high as C$20.29. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 3,874 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.90.

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Company Profile (TSE:HAL)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.