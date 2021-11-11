Holger Bartel Sells 1,723 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

