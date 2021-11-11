Hoge Finance Market Cap Reaches $156.14 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $156.14 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,052,643,941 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

