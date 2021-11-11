HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

