Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HGV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $23,077,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

