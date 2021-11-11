Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE HTH opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.