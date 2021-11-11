Hertz Network (HTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $26,621.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.38 or 0.99787014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.55 or 0.07098006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020142 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.