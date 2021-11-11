Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTZZ opened at $25.39 on Monday. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

