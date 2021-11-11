Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.
HSIC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 681,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
