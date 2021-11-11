Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

HSIC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 681,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

