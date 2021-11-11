Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

