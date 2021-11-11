HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and $1,302.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,181.81 or 0.99912603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00606088 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,051,187 coins and its circulating supply is 263,916,037 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.