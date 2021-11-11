Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 170,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.