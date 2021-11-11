Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00132008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.00477065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00076101 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001553 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

