HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.81 on Thursday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

