HC Wainwright Cuts Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $8.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABUS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

