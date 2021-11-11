Hayden Locke Buys 303,926 Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) insider Hayden Locke purchased 303,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($27,795.69).

EML stock opened at GBX 6.16 ($0.08) on Thursday. Emmerson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of £51.33 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.91.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Wednesday.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

