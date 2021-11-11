Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

HWG stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.42).

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 9,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

