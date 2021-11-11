Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 307,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,826. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HROW. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.
