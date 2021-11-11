Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

HRMY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

