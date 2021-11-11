Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $499 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.47 million.Harmonic also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.140 EPS.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 13,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 174.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.