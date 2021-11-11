Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Hanger worth $111,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

