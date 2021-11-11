Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.20

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 38163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

HTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$308.62 million and a P/E ratio of 84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.87.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,320.67.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

